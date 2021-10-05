Evergy Warns of Phone Scammers

More scammers are trying to get your money – this time, they’re pretending to be from your electric company.
Evergy has received customer reports of individuals placing phone calls to customers and claiming to be Evergy representatives.
The individuals are asking customers for immediate payment to avoid service disconnection.
In most cases, the caller claims to be an Evergy customer service representative, and asks the customer to provide credit card information or other personal information, telling the customer a check has bounced or he or she has a past-due bill.
Imposters will often ask customers to use a pre-paid card for payment.
Evergy will never ask customers to make payments with a pre-paid debit card, gift card, any form of cryptocurrency, or third-party digital payment mobile applications.
For past-due accounts, calls from Evergy requesting payment are never made the same day as the disconnection.