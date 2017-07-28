WIBW News Now!

Ewing will not face additional rape charges, but still has one more trial ahead

by on July 28, 2017 at 1:44 PM (3 hours ago)

A Kansas man already convicted of raping two women and acquitted of sexually assaulting a teen won’t face additional rape charges, but will stand trial in relation to explicit images of an underage girl that authorities found via his Facebook profile.

Jacob Ewing will face trial for attempted rape and 10 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports District Judge Norbert Marek ruled Thursday that a jury should decide if Ewing knowingly viewed the sexually explicit images of a 17-year-old girl.

In the ruling in Jackson County, Kansas, Marek dismissed additional rape charges at the request of special prosecutor Jacqie Spradling.

Marek denied a request by defense attorney Kathleen Ambrosio to have Ewing retried to try to overturn his convictions in June.

