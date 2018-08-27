WIBW News Now!

Ex-Colyer chairman backing Orman in Kansas governor’s race

by on August 27, 2018 at 11:40 AM (1 hour ago)

Republican Governor Jeff Colyer’s campaign chairman plans to become a campaign co-chairman for independent candidate Greg Orman instead of endorsing GOP nominee Kris Kobach.

Orman’s campaign announced Monday that former Kansas Farm Bureau President Steve Baccus will be its first campaign co-chairman.  Baccus is an Ottawa County farmer who served 12 years as Farm Bureau president before his retirement from the post in 2014.

Colyer endorsed Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state, after Kobach won the GOP primary by 350 votes out of more than more than 317,000 cast.  Colyer reiterated that endorsement Monday.  The Farm Bureau had backed Colyer in the GOP primary.

Orman and the Democratic nominee, state Sen. Laura Kelly, of Topeka, are wooing Republican voters alienated by Kobach’s in-your-face conservatism and advocacy of tough immigration policies.

