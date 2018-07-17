Ex-director of Emporia State University’s child center gets diversion for failing to report suspected abuse

The former director of the Emporia State University’s early childhood center has been granted diversion for failing to report suspected child abuse or neglect at the center.

The Emporia Gazette reports Keely Persinger’s record will be cleared if she successfully completes the plea agreement. A pretrial conference for Kimberly Schneider, a former teacher at the center,

was continued to August 20th. She is charged with five counts of child endangerment.

Teacher’s aides and parents have said they reported their concerns to the state that a teacher was not treating the children correctly. Persinger was charged with not investigating the complaints or filing necessary documentation.

Four families have sued Emporia State and the center, claiming Schneider physically and emotionally abused four children.