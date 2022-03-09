Ex Kansas AG Named As Defense Attorney For Accused High School Shooter

A judge has named a former Kansas attorney general to represent 18-year-old Jaylon Elmore, who is charged in a shooting that wounded an administrator and school resource officer at Olathe East high school.
Elmore was charged with attempted capital murder in the shooting at the school.
The charge carries a sentence of life in prison, with no possibility of parole for 25 years.
His attorney will be Paul Morrison, a judge said during a Zoom hearing.
Morrison, also the county’s former district attorney, was forced to resign as attorney general in 2008 because of a sex scandal.
Elmore, who was wounded when the school resource officer returned fire, was unable to attend the hearing because he remains hospitalized, court officials said.
His condition is listed as critical, a spokeswoman at Overland Park Regional Medical Center said.
Elmore, whose bond is set at $1 million, has a previous conviction for aggravated robbery.