Ex-Kansas official fired from new job after allegations of sexual misconduct

by on December 14, 2017 at 9:25 AM (4 hours ago)

A company helping to manage the Kansas Medicaid program has fired an employee facing allegations of sexual misconduct from a previous job as a state social services administrator.

Amerigroup Kansas spokeswoman Olga Gallardo said Tuesday in an email that Brandt Haehn no longer works for the company.  Amerigroup is among three companies managing Medicaid health coverage for the needy.

Gallardo didn’t provide further details. Haehn couldn’t be reached for comment.

Haehn formerly was the administrator overseeing in-home and community services in the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services.

He left in June after being disciplined over his alleged conduct toward a woman who formerly worked for a provider of services to the disabled.

The woman, Jennifer Gill, told The Topeka Capital-Journal that Haehn solicited sex from her.

