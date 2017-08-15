ex-Lawrence mayor receives prison sentence for embezzlement

A former mayor of Lawrence was sentenced Tuesday to ten months in federal prison for embezzling thousands of dollars from a food bank in Douglas County, according to a news release.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says Jeremy James Farmer, 33, pleaded guilty in September 2016 to one count of interstate transportation of stolen funds.

Farmer admitted to stealing the money while serving as executive director of Just Food, a food bank in Douglas County.

Just Food serves more than 40 partner agencies with frozen meat and fresh produce as well as bread and food donated from community drives. The organization and its partners play a key role in fighting hunger in Douglas County.

For a two-year period beginning in 2013, Farmer used his access to Just Foods’ bank accounts and accounting systems to steal more than $5,000 from the organization.

Farmer stepped down from Just Food and the mayor’s office in August 2015.

In addition to the prison term, Farmer was ordered to pay $81,446 in restitution.