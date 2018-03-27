WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


47°F
Overcast
Feels Like 47°
Winds North 9 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy47°
35°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy59°
38°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of Rain55°
31°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear62°
45°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy56°
26°

Ex-militia member testifies in Kansas bomb plot case

by on March 27, 2018 at 11:23 AM (5 hours ago)

A former militia officer has testified he left the group following a mass shooting at an Orlando nightclub out of concern some of the other members were plotting to attack Somalis in their small Kansas community.

Brody Benson took the stand Monday in the trial of Gavin Wright, Patrick Stein and Curtis Allen.  They’re charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction to detonate truck bombs in Garden City.

Benson testified Stein often talked about Somalis as cockroaches who should be exterminated, which he initially dismissed as “just blowing smoke.”  That changed following a June 2016 meeting after 49 people were killed.  He said he became concerned the talk of using explosives was escalating into “actual action.”  Benson said he didn’t want any part of it.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.