Ex-Olathe South teacher sentenced for sex with student

by on March 5, 2018 at 3:19 PM (3 hours ago)

A former Olathe South High School teacher who engaged in a sexual relationship with a student has been sentenced to three years of probation.

As part of a plea deal, 43-year-old Michael Jasiczek will serve 10 days of “shock time” in jail and will have to register as a sex offender.

The Kansas City Star reports the former sociology teacher said he began treatment after he was charged in June.  Jasiczek was an assistant football coach at Olathe South High School until May, when he was placed on administrative leave.

He pleaded guilty in January to engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse and lewd touching with a student over the age of 16.  A third fondling charge was dropped.

