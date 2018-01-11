WIBW News Now!

Ex-Olathe teacher pleads guilty to sexual relationship with student

by on January 11, 2018 at 11:46 AM

A former Olathe School teacher and coach has admitted to having a sexual relationship with a student.

44-year-old Michael Jasiczek pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court to two federal charges involving having sex with a student over the age of 16.  A third charge was dropped.

The Kansas City Star reports prosecutors determined the relationship was consensual.  Under state law, it is a felony for teachers and authority figures to have sexual relationships with students at the same school.  Jasiczek, a social science teacher and assistant football coach, was placed on administrative leave in May and was later fired.

He was a teacher at Olathe South High School for more than a decade.  He coached football, ran a weightlifting club and was called “Coach Jazz” by students and staff.

Photo courtesy of Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

