Ex-state Rep. Hutton jumps into GOP race for Kansas governor

by on August 30, 2017 at 7:53 AM (2 hours ago)

A former legislator who was a critic of Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s tax policies has jumped into the race for the GOP nomination for governor next year.

Former state Rep. Mark Hutton of Wichita appointed a campaign treasurer Monday so that he can legally raise campaign contributions.

He is one of eight potential Republican candidates so far. Brownback is term limited and has been nominated for an ambassador’s post by President Donald
Trump.

Hutton founded a construction company in Wichita now run by his son. He served in the Kansas House for four years starting in 2013 and did not seek re-election last year.

In the Legislature, he advocated rolling back an income tax exemption for business owners that was a key Brownback policy. Lawmakers repealed it this year.

