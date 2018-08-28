WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


90°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 101°
Winds East 0 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Thunderstorm96°
62°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy81°
62°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm88°
73°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy95°
74°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm88°
71°

Excessive speed cause of boat crash at Ozarks that killed three people from Kansas

by on August 28, 2018 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)

Authorities are blaming excessive speed for a boat crash that killed three people from Kansas at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Missouri State Highway Patrol released its crash reconstruction report more than three months after a 1991 Regal Runabout slammed into a rock bluff in the early morning hours of May 19.  The report also said the “nighttime conditions” played a role, and noted that the boat lacked navigation aids, such as a chart plotter or GPS unit.

The crash killed 23-year-old Joseph LeMark, 24-year-old Daniel Lewis, and 21-year-old Hailey Hochanadel.  LeMark and Lewis were from Overland Park, Kansas; and Hochanadel was from Olathe, Kansas.  Two others were injured.

Toxicology and autopsy reports have not yet been released.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.