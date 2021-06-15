Executive Orders Rescinded

Governor Laura Kelly has recinded a few Executive Orders she issued earlier in an attempt to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four Executive Orders are now no longer in effect:
One dealing with Tuberculin testing requirements, another amending licensure of adult care homes, one waiving the waiting week for unemployment benefits, and another that effected income tax withholding for out-of-state telework.
On June 30th, two Executive Orders dealing with driver’s license renewals and deadlines for rural water district annual meetings will no longer be in effect.
Finally, July 15th will see the end of an E.O. that had to do with remote notaries and witnesses.
This will leave only two Orders in place.
One deals with COVID-19 testing in certain adult care homes licensed by the state, while the other grants temporary authority to certain medical personnel to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.