Exhibit Re-Installed at KU

Oct 15, 2021 @ 7:13am

The Spencer Museum of Art at the University of Kansas has reinstalled a Native American art exhibit that was vandalized last month.

Museum officials announced that the exhibit, “Native Hosts”, is back in front of the museum, The Lawrence Journal-World reported.

The work consists of five aluminum signs, which each name Native tribes who historically or currently live in what is now known as Kansas.

On each sign, the colonial name is printed backward while the name of the land’s original occupants is printed forward.

The exhibit was removed for repairs after two people damaged four of the pieces on September 4th.

The fifth panel was later taken, but was recovered.

The museum had a public celebration of the exhibit on Thursday afternoon, which was led by Native American faculty and students from Kansas and Haskell Indian Nations University.

