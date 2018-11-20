Expansion planned for law enforcement officers memorial outside of statehouse

Room is running out for names on the memorial honoring Kansas law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, so it will soon be expanded.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Governor Jeff Colyer and Attorney General Derek Schmidt were among those announcing expansion plans on Monday. The project is expected to cost $500,000, funded with private donations. Organizers have already raised about $425,000.

The memorial is outside the Kansas Statehouse. It includes the names of 281 officers, with room for 39 more. Plans call for adding a second concentric ring of memorial markers outside the existing monument so that additional names can be added in future years.

The memorial was dedicated in 1987 and includes the names of officers who have died in the line of duty since 1866.