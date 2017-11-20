Expect more drivers on the road this Thanksgiving, says K-State professor

AAA projects that nearly 51-million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving – a 3-point-3 percent increase over last year.

For travelers hoping to avoid the crowds and lines at the airport by driving, Kansas State University assistant professor of hospitality management, Kristen Malek, thinks they may be surprised by the heavy traffic on the roadways. “About 8 to 9 percent of travel will be through airlines and about 89 to 90 percent of travel will be through driving,” Malek said.

A big reason so many people are choosing driving over flying is because gas prices are still relatively low– with a national average of $2.54 a gallon.

“The roadways are going to be crowded and the highways are going to be having a lot of congestion,” said Malek. Definitely look up alternative routes.”

If you’re traveling with children, especially by car, Malek recommends packing plenty of toys and games – and if allowed – movies for kids to watch to help make travel over long periods easier. If you’re flying, plan to arrive at the airport at least two hours in advance. During the week of Thanksgiving, Malek says Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday are the worst days for air travel.

“Flying out on Thanksgiving itself is not even in the top 100 most traveled days, which is kind of interesting, it’s more around like 120 or 125,” said Malek.

Due to an increased risk for lost or missing luggage, Malek suggests taking a carry-on bag with you – especially for electronics, clothing and personal care items. Anything larger than a cell phone will need to be screened by the Transportation Security Administration. To speed up the boarding process, keep those items easily accessible in your carry-on. More travel tips are available at: tsa.gov.