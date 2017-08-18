Explosive device tossed, detonates near Missouri patrol car

Authorities are investigating whether police were targeted when someone tossed an explosive device at a patrol car along a Missouri highway.

No one was injured Thursday when the device detonated on the pavement behind a westbound police patrol vehicle along Missouri 58 in Raymore, a Kansas City

suburb. Investigators say the device was thrown from an eastbound vehicle.

John Ham is a spokesman for the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Ham says the device was “likely homemade” and could’ve caused

“severe injury.” He declined to provide further details.

Ham says the concern is the unidentified suspect “targeted law enforcement.”

A $5,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Ham says dashcam video isn’t available because the patrol vehicle’s lights and sirens weren’t activated.