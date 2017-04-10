WIBW News Now!

Exterminators battle bed bugs at Lawrence call center

by on April 10, 2017 at 9:01 AM (6 hours ago)

Exterminators are working to eradicate a bed bug infestation at a Lawrence call center that does data management for the federal government.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that city code enforcement manager Brian Jimenez says the Douglas County Health Department forwarded several reports to the city after receiving calls from employees at General Dynamics Information Technology.

Company spokeswoman Yvonne Hylton said in a statement that the company is working to resolve the situation “as quickly as possible.”

Jimenez says General Dynamics already had contacted an exterminator by the time the city learned of the infestation. The exterminators will use a combination of heat, cold and chemicals to kill the insects and their eggs.

