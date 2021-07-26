Extra Unemployment Benefits To Stay

The state of Kansas will not stop paying extended federal unemployment benefits that started during the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Laura Kelly says.
Business groups and Republican leaders have been pressuring Kelly to end the benefits, which include extra $300 weekly unemployment payments.
They argue the additional benefits are discouraging people from searching for work at a time when businesses can’t find enough employees.
Kelly said the state is focused on improving child care and other programs that would help people return to work, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.
Kelly also said that the administration looked at what happened in states where the benefits were eliminated, and that it didn’t solve the workplace problem.
Representative Sean Tarwater, a Republican from Stillwell, said people who lost work during the pandemic should be back in the workforce.
The federal program is scheduled to end September 6th.