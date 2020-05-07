Extreme Drought In Southern Hamilton County; Half of Kansas Now Dry
Drought conditions in Kansas as of May 5th, 2020. (The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Map courtesy of NDMC.)
Extreme drought has arrived in one southwestern Kansas county, while half the state is now experiencing some form of dryness. The weekly USDA Drought Monitor indicates that southern Hamilton County has now fallen into extreme drought, the third level of drought intensity. Severe drought has also expanded into a majority of Grant County as well as southern Kearny County. Moderate drought expanded north and east, stretching from Greeley County into northeastern Rush County, as well as a majority of Trego and western Ellis counties. 12.7 percent of Kansas is in some stage of drought, while another 39 percent is in abnormal dryness. At least 18 additional counties are now entirely or partly in pre-drought conditions.