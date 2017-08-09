FAA investigation reveals no mechanical error in fatal plane crash near Topeka

The Federal Aviation Administration has completed its investigation into a fatal plane crash at an airport in Topeka.

The report shows that there were “no mechanical anomalies that would have precluded normal operation” with the Piper PA-30 aircraft that crashed near Billard Municipal Airport, killing 76-year-old William Leeds, Topeka, and 55-year-old James Bergman of Lenexa.

The plane crashed around 8:45 p.m. on July 31 in a field near the airport.

According to the report, Leeds was taking flying lessons from Bergman in order to add a multi-engine land airplane rating to his existing private pilot certificate.

The flight in preparation for a pilot’s examination Leeds was scheduled to take the day after the crash.

A witness told FAA investigators that, prior to the crash, the plane was seen flying at a low altitude and not climbing very fast as it passed the airport terminal building. The witness also stated the plane had taken off and landed at the airport earlier that evening.

The tower at Billard Airport was unmanned when the place crashed.

The wreckage was found in a field near the end of a runway. The airplane’s wing flaps and landing gear were retracted, according to the report.

Damage to the plane was consistent with a low-speed impact in a left wing-low and shallow pitch attitude.

Leeds, a Topeka physician and owner of the plane, and Bergman were the only two people on the plane at the time of the crash. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.