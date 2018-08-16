Facebook birthday fundraisers celebrate milestone, $300 million given through social medium

The birthday fundraiser on Facebook itself celebrated a birthday on Thursday. It has been one year since the project was launched.

“A year ago, we launched birthday fundraisers on Facebook, which make it really easy for people to select the cause that they believe in and care about and then set it up for their birthday and say, hey, friends and family, this is a cause I really support,” said Roya Winner, a Communications Manager for Social Good at Facebook. “If you want to join me in supporting it, it would be great to do that for my birthday.”

Facebook verifies the validity of the organizations it allows to be used for birthday fundraisers.

“For the non-profit side, they can visit nonprofits.fb.com,” said Winner. “If they’re not already onboarded, it’s a pretty simple process. They just have to verify their 501(c)(3) status. Then say, you want to dedicate a non-profit fundraiser to them, you can do that any time, once they’ve been onboarded.”

Before you contact the non-profit, though, it’s worth seeing if they’ve already done the work.

“First check at Facebook fundraisers, facebook.com/fundraisers, or via the tab in your Facebook app for fundraisers and just look them up,” Winner said. “We have over 750,000 non-profits that are onboarded, so you never know, they may actually be there.”

Over $300 million has been raised for non-profits through Facebook birthday fundraisers.