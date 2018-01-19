Facebook changing up News Feed to ‘go back to our roots’, representative says

Changes are now in your Facebook News Feed, and the idea is to let you see more of your friends posts and less public content.

“Lately, we’ve been getting a lot of feedback from our community that those really important stories, whether they’re silly or serious, are getting crowded out by other types of posts,” said Lindsey Shepard – Director of Product Marketing at Facebook. “Maybe links or public videos, things that people just sort of scroll past. This update is really about getting us back to our roots, getting back to the types of stories from friends and family that people really look for when they come to Facebook.”

Shepard says Facebook user feedback is a real driver of change for the social network.

“Feedback from our community is really, really important to us at Facebook,” Shepard said. “We actually send out thousands of surveys every week just to hear from people about what’s working for them, what they like and honestly, what we could be doing better. That feedback really leads to many of the changes we make on Facebook, including this update.”

The idea behind the update is to get friends to interact with each other.

“Anytime you open Facebook, there are thousands of stories that you could see,” Shepard said. “We use a process called ranking to make sure that the stories that show up in your feed are the ones that are going to be most important to you. This update is going to make sure that you see the stories that are going to spark conversations between your friends and family, the stories that brought you to Facebook in the first place.”

If there is a specific public posting group or person that you want to see posts from, go to your News Feed preferences and hover over following or liked depending on if its a person or group and then click See First to put them at the top of your feed. You can pick up to 30 such See First options.