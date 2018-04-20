Facebook focusing on privacy of individual data

Facebook is making an effort to let users know how they can protect their information so that only those they want to see it can have it.

“We have a few new features we want to make sure are on your radar,” said Michelle Mandara, Consumer Communications Manager with Facebook. “First is our privacy shortcut, this is really, who can see me? Who can see my posts, photos, friends list, who can follow you, who can see the email and phone number and when you first joined Facebook. It really gives you kind of a step-by-step of information that you can control.”

Facebook has rolled out a new Privacy Checkup.

“It’s really just a three-step process,” said Mandara. “It really gives you an overview of exactly all the different privacy settings that you can control on your end.”

In the next few weeks, Facebook will roll out App Control.

“They’ve got so many apps right now that have your information,” said Mandara. “You’ve used Facebook to log in. Whether it’s a music app, or an exercise app. I know I have. If I don’t know passwords, I use Facebook. This is now going to be a new tool, where it’s really an overview of all the apps in one place and you can see whether or not you want to keep them or delete them. Look out for this App Control. It will be on top of your News Feed soon.”

If you have any questions about how Facebook works or how to make your settings fit your usage, go to facebook.com/help.