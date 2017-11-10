Facebook founder speaks at KU; outlines security commitment

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg visited the University of Kansas Thursday to talk about his year of travel. While he was there, he was asked

about Facebook’s security measures in light of suspected Russian ad buying on that medium. He, of course, streamed the event on Facebook Live.

“We invest a huge amount in security,” Zuckerberg said. “We already did. Now we’re going to do even more, now that we understand that there

are new kinds of threats that we need to face. Already, by the end of this year, we have about 10,000 people at Facebook who work on safety

and security. I talked about this on our earnings call a couple of weeks ago. We’re going to more than double that in the next year, to now

have more than 20,000 people working on safety and security.”

What will those people do?

“Having people review things and building technology and tools, so that way we can more automatically find different things that are going on

across the network,” said Zuckerberg. “The reason why I talked about this on our earnings call is that we’re investing so much in security

that it’s actually going to significantly impact the profitability of the company.”

Zuckerberg said the company is committed to the safety of its community first and foremost.

“This is a new kind of threat,” Zuckerberg said. “Nation-states trying to attack online communities to try to subvert elections. I am

confident that with enough work on this and collaboration with other companies and with the government that we can make progress and make this

much, much harder for anyone to do in the future.”

Zuckerberg went to thirty states on his year long journey to learn about what makes up the United States as communities. Some people have

speculated that this is the precursor to a political run, but Zuckerberg made no such comments Friday.

Photo: Anthony Quintano / CC BY 2.0