Facebook looks to uphold community standards through monitoring, user feedback

Facebook is designed to be a place where people can interact and share, but even the social media giant acknowledges that not everything that someone could post is something they should post.

“We want people to feel free to share, to feel free to express themselves on Facebook,” said Andrea Saul, head of content policy communications for Facebook. “We know they’re only going to do that if they feel safe and welcome. We have community standards that outline what is and isn’t allowed, what you can expect to see and not see. Those are posted publicly for anyone to look at on our site.”

If you see something you believe violates Facebook’s standards, as long as you have already checked to see what they are, you should feel free to let Facebook know about the potential violation.

“Anyone can report content to us if they think it might violate our standards,” said Saul. “Let me put it more simply. If you think something shouldn’t be on Facebook, you can report it. You can do that on your phone, you can do that on your laptop.”

Your report will be dealt with by Facebook.

“We’re going to have someone from our community operations team actually look at that content,” said Saul. “We actually use automation, as well, to help us be able to tackle all of the different posts that are put up around the world. For instance, if someone posts something in Spanish, that we make sure that it’s routed to the right speaker for that language. We have people based around the world, looking at reports day in and day out, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, so that we can remove anything that shouldn’t be on there.”

If you see something you believe is against standards, report it right away.

“You can report anything from a post, to a picture, to a video,” said Saul. “Even a Live video. You don’t have to wait until the stream is over, you can report it while it’s actually happening.”

For more detailed information on what is and is not allowed on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/communitystandards.