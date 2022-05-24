Fake Kansas Charity Shut Down

A Kansas City, Kansas, man and his charity that falsely claimed to be raising funds to support law enforcement have been banned from doing business in the state, and have agreed to turn over $10,000 they illegally raised to a legitimate organization.
William Storms III, and his organization called Kansas City FOP Number One Fund are now banned from operating as a charity in Kansas.
The organization was not associated with the actual Fraternal Order of Police or any other law enforcement organization.
Storms agreed to turn over $10,000 he had raised to the Bonner Springs Fraternal Order of Police Lodge Number 65, a legitimately operating Kansas FOP.
Storms operated the unregistered charity from November of 2020, until February of 2021, soliciting and collecting donations, supposedly for charitable purposes.