Fall Crop planting closer to completion in Kansas

Hot and dry conditions got the planters back in full operation last week as fall crop planting gets closer to completion.
The latest estimates from National Ag Statistics as of Sunday show 96 percent of the Kansas corn crop planted. 86 percent of the crop has emerged, behind 94 last year and 91 for the five-year average. The crop is rated 75 percent good to excellent, down a point from last week, 22 fair and three poor to very poor.
Soybean planting is 82 percent complete, two points ahead of the average. 63 percent of the crop has emerged, eight points less than last year and four points ahead of the average. The crop is rated 65 percent good to excellent, down a point from last week, 27 fair and eight poor to very poor.
Sorghum planting is 60 percent complete, three points behind the average. The crop is rated 74 percent good to excellent, up a point from last week, 25 fair and one percent poor.
79 percent of the state’s winter wheat crop has colored while 18 percent has matured, 10 points behind last year. The crop is rated 64 percent good to excellent, 25 fair and 11 poor to very poor. There have been reports of some early cutting taking place over the weekend. Justin Gilpin, CEO of Kansas Wheat, in an email release, says he’s heard of some early cutting taking place around Hutchinson and around Conway Springs. He says some combines should be able to get into the fields this week He also stated that there’s a lot of green wheat that has 7-10 days to mature.
Topsoil moisture is rated 88 percent adequate to surplus, down eight points from last week while subsoil moisture is rated 91 percent adequate to surplus, down a point from last week.
The state’s pasture and range condition is rated 71 percent good to excellent, down four points from last week.
Source: National Ag Statistics and Kansas Wheat