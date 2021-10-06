Fall Harvest Well Underway

Fall harvest is well underway in Kansas with farmers already bringing in more than half of this year’s corn crop.
The National Agricultural Statistics Service reports that 51% of the corn crop has been cut, well ahead of the 43% average for this time of year.
Corn condition is rated 8% very poor, 13% poor, 27% fair, 42% good, and 10% excellent.
Winter wheat is 42% planted, which is behind 53% at this time last year, but near 41% for the five-year average.
Soybean condition rated 5% very poor, 7% poor, 30% fair, 50% good, and 8% excellent.
Soybean harvested was 14%, near 11% average.
Sorghum condition is rated 4% very poor, 9% poor, 31% fair, 48% good, and 8% excellent.
Sorghum harvested was 19%, ahead of the 12% average.
Pasture and range conditions rated 8% very poor, 17% poor, 38% fair, 35% good, and 2% excellent.