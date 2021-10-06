      Weather Alert

Fall Harvest Well Underway

Oct 6, 2021 @ 6:43am

Fall harvest is well underway in Kansas with farmers already bringing in more than half of this year’s corn crop.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reports that 51% of the corn crop has been cut, well ahead of the 43% average for this time of year.

Corn condition is rated 8% very poor, 13% poor, 27% fair, 42% good, and 10% excellent.

Winter wheat is 42% planted, which is behind 53% at this time last year, but near 41% for the five-year average.

Soybean condition rated 5% very poor, 7% poor, 30% fair, 50% good, and 8% excellent.

Soybean harvested was 14%, near 11% average.

Sorghum condition is rated 4% very poor, 9% poor, 31% fair, 48% good, and 8% excellent.

Sorghum harvested was 19%, ahead of the 12% average.

Pasture and range conditions rated 8% very poor, 17% poor, 38% fair, 35% good, and 2% excellent.

