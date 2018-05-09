WIBW News Now!

Fallen power pole started fire at Lawrence tractor business

by on May 9, 2018 at 4:00 PM (17 mins ago)

Fire investigators say a fallen power pole started a fire that caused about $4 million damage to a Lawrence tractor business.

Lawrence-Douglas County fire official James King says when the pole fell Saturday transformers pierce the roof of Heritage Tractor.

The ensuing electrical arcing started a fire in the business’ tool room.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the pole belongs to Westar Energy. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the pole to break.

More than two dozen firefighters and 10 trucks battled the fire for more than three hours Saturday. One firefighter was treated and released for heat exhaustion. No one else was injured.

For now, Heritage’s Lawrence employees are working out of other Heritage locations.

