WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


63°F
Clear
Feels Like 63°
Winds Variable 6 mph
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear63°
37°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy65°
43°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy70°
51°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Overcast56°
40°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy58°
42°

Families may not know about cuts in disabled care plans

by on November 25, 2017 at 2:00 PM (1 hour ago)

Advocates say family members have been asked to accept plans of care for disabled Kansas residents under the state’s Medicaid program without knowing whether services will be cut.

The Kansas City Star reports that independent case managers in Johnson County say the program has become less collaborative and more secretive for people with disabilities since 2013. That’s when the state turned over its management to three private insurance companies.

The privatized program is known as KanCare and covers more than 400,000 people.

About 20,000 Kansas residents with disabilities rely on KanCare for services such as bathing, dressing and tube feedings to live at home rather than in an institution.

Family members report being asked to sign blank pages in care plans.

The state says it is addressing the concerns.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.