Family And Friends Of Animal Sciences Set Reunion

By Frank J. Buchman
Whoever has been through or even just visited the Animal Sciences and Industry Department (ASI) at Kansas State University become friends.
Those acquaintances made in Weber Hall and livestock learning facilities on the north edge of the Manhattan campus become family.
Certainly seemingly so from those of recent times to most distant ones, some many decades gone by.
Thus, there’s a big gathering and celebration of the animal sciences department.
“The seventh annual ASI Family & Friends Reunion is Friday evening, Oct. 15,” announced Angie Denton, communications and marketing specialist.
It’ll again be at the Stanley Stout Center, 2200 Denison Avenue, Manhattan, starting at 5:30.
“We’ll celebrate the K-State ASI family and thank our industry friends for decades of contributions to animal agriculture,” Denton said.
“The previous reunions have been truly amazing with often more than 1,000 family and friends reuniting,” she added.
“While many have sent in early their reservations, walk-in registration will be available,” Denton informed.
Attractions are to include “great food,” live music, and most importantly visiting of family and friends. “Attendees can view and participate in these features throughout the evening, and there’ll be more surprises, but no fundraising,” Denton promised.
Everybody likes to eat and “premium quality meats and dairy products are on the menu including beef, pork, lamb, chicken. Plus of course the famous Call Hall ice cream,” Denton smiled.
Many Degrees Band featuring K-State animal science professor Dr. David Grieger is a most anticipated entertainment attraction.
Highlight for the youngest members of the ASI family is always the Junior Wildcat Barnyard with certainty of many smiles
Appropriately billed as the “best band in the land,” the K-State Marching Band, “Pride of Wildcat Land Band” will entertain.
Everyone will be welcome to stroll through the aisle formed by the band into Stout Center. Standing at attention, hats off, hands over hearts, guests will hear the band’s rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.
The Don L. Good Impact Award will be presented to the Kansas Livestock Association (KLA) by the Livestock and Meat Industry Council (LMIC).
“KLA is a trade organization representing the business interests of livestock producers across the state and nation,” Denton said. “Members are involved in all segments of the industry, including cow-calf production, backgrounding, cattle feeding, swine, dairy and sheep.”
Information can be found at www.asi.k-state.edu/familyandfriends, as well as www.facebook.com/KStateFamilyAndFriends.
“The K-State ASI Department serves students, livestock producers and the animal and food industries through teaching, research and education,” Denton reminded. “Students are prepared for careers in the animal and food industries.
“The curriculum includes nutrition, reproduction, genetics, behavior, meat science and food science with production, management, and agribusiness,” Denton said. Details are at asi.ksu.edu.