UPDATE: Family Dollar on 21st robbed; suspect identified

Police were called to the Family Dollar store on SW 21st in Topeka Wednesday night after it was robbed by a man with a knife.

Around 7 p.m., a tall, slim, black male entered the store wearing a sweat shirt reading “Louisville” brandishing a knife and demanding money. The suspect did get a small amount of cash.

The suspect was seen running south from the business. A person of interest was taken into custody a short time later on 27th street just east of Burlingame.

The suspect was identified Thursday morning by police as 21-year-old Tarrance Marcel Noel of Topeka. He was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated robbery.