WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


70°F
Clear
Feels Like 70°
Winds North 16 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy70°
33°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy47°
28°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear53°
29°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear64°
42°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of Rain54°
30°

UPDATE: Family Dollar on 21st robbed; suspect identified

by on October 26, 2017 at 8:04 AM (6 hours ago)

Police were called to the Family Dollar store on SW 21st in Topeka Wednesday night after it was robbed by a man with a knife.

Around 7 p.m., a tall, slim, black male entered the store wearing a sweat shirt reading “Louisville” brandishing a knife and demanding money. The suspect did get a small amount of cash.

The suspect was seen running south from the business. A person of interest was taken into custody a short time later on 27th street just east of Burlingame.

The suspect was identified Thursday morning by police as 21-year-old Tarrance Marcel Noel of Topeka. He was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated robbery.

 

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.