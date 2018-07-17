WIBW News Now!

Family of Leavenworth man fatally shot by police is suing for video of shooting

by on July 17, 2018 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)

The family of a man who was fatally shot by an eastern Kansas police officer is suing for the video of the shooting.

The Kansas City Star reports that family members of Antonio Garcia Jr. gathered Monday with lawyers in Kansas City, Kansas, to announce the open records lawsuit filed last week against the city of Leavenworth.

The officer who shot Garcia last summer while investigating a domestic dispute was later fired for what the police chief said was a violation of the department’s use of deadly force policy.  Prosecutors say a separate investigation to determine if the officer violated Kansas law remains underway.

The family’s attorney, Ben Crump, says it’s been a year since the shooting and time to show the video.  He asked, “What are they hiding?”

