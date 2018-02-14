Family of Olathe school beating victim settles suit

The family of a female student who was beaten up outside Olathe North High School by two school employees has settled its lawsuit against the school district.

The Kansas City Star reports a lawsuit filed last year in federal court indicates the student was beaten in February 2016 outside the school.

According to the lawsuit, the victim, identified as Jane Doe T, had been threatened by another girl whose mother worked at the school.

She was outside the school with her brother when began fighting with the other girl and two female school employees.

The two employees were fired and were later found guilty in Johnson County of battery. They were placed on probation.

The details of the settlement are confidential because the girl is a minor.