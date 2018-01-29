WIBW News Now!

Family of Salina woman who died 10 years ago still looking for answers

by on January 29, 2018 at 3:42 PM

The family of a Kansas woman who was mysteriously found dead 10 years ago is still looking for answers.

The Salina Journal reports Beverly Logan was found dead January 20th, 2008, in her Salina home, and the family still doesn’t know why or who’s behind her death.

Former Salina police investigator Sean Furbeck led the homicide investigation into Logan’s death until 2015 when he was promoted.  Furbeck says during his time investigating “we put in thousands of man-hours” and “must have followed up on more than a thousand leads.”

Logan’s daughter Veronica Miley says she calls the police department every couple months.  Miley says her family just wants Logan’s case solved.  She says, “it’s not going to bring my mother back, but we deserve to know who did this.”

