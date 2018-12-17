Family Service and Guidance Center given $6,000 through Wendy’s Giving Back Campaign

On Monday morning, The Family Service and Guidance Center was presented with a check worth $6,000 from the Legacy Restaurant Group, which owns and operates Topeka Wendy’s locations.

The money was raised thanks to the Wendy’s Giving Back Campaign, which was developed to raise money for a local charity.

A portion of sales the Wendy’s locations made during the first two weeks of December went toward the Family Service and Guidance Center.

“We always try to lend money towards families, adoptions, schools and that type of stuff,” said Jill Lincoln with the Legacy Restaurant Group. “The Family Service and Guidance Center was a natural fit for us.”

The Family Service and Guidance Center specialize in children’s mental health care, serving more than 11,000 northeast Kansas kids and families each year with anxiety, depression, ADHD and other common issues. They also have crisis services available 24-7.

“This is such a blessing for the Family Service and Guidance Center,” said Pam Evans, Director of Marketing. “We plan to utilize the funds for parents in the community. We’re wanting to do more with parent education. Really helping the parents help their kids work through challenging times…..it’ll make such an impact with the entire community and that’s what it’s all about.”

The check was presented at the Wanamaker Wendy’s location.