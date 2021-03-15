Family Wants Topeka Officers Back in Lawsuit
The parents of a man who was shot and killed by Topeka police are asking a judge to reinstate two officers as defendants in a lawsuit they filed over his death.
Attorneys for the family of Dominique White filed a motion seeking to add a wrongful death count against officers Justin Mackey and Michael Cruse.
A federal judge last September removed the two officers from the lawsuit.
The officers shot White after a struggle in September 2017.
Attorneys for the city said in a motion earlier this month that they object to the officers being reinstated to the lawsuit.
The officers were responding to a report of gunfire in the area when they confronted White, who they discovered during a struggle was armed.
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay ruled that the shooting was justified, saying White moved his hand over a pocket that contained a gun as he fled.