Family Wants Topeka Officers Back in Lawsuit

Mar 15, 2021 @ 6:05am

The parents of a man who was shot and killed by Topeka police are asking a judge to reinstate two officers as defendants in a lawsuit they filed over his death.

Attorneys for the family of Dominique White filed a motion seeking to add a wrongful death count against officers Justin Mackey and Michael Cruse.

A federal judge last September removed the two officers from the lawsuit.

The officers shot White after a struggle in September 2017.

Attorneys for the city said in a motion earlier this month that they object to the officers being reinstated to the lawsuit.

The officers were responding to a report of gunfire in the area when they confronted White, who they discovered during a struggle was armed.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay ruled that the shooting was justified, saying White moved his hand over a pocket that contained a gun as he fled.

