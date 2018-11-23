Farm Bill work still could finish with just a few weeks left in Congress, Moran says

As the 115th Congress gets down to its final days of work between now and Christmas, Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran sees a path forward for the Farm Bill.

“Our current funding for about half of the federal government expires on December 7th,” said Moran. “The plan is to get the Farm Bill wrapped up by that date and add to that Appropriation bill. This is the bill that the President, from time to time, says unless the border wall funding is there, he’s supporting shutting down government. That’s a problem with the Farm Bill being attached to something that may not become law, but that’s the current plan and makes sense to me.”

Right now, adjournment is scheduled for December 14th, but that date is tentative.

“We are scheduled to return Monday, this Monday after Thanksgiving and to be in session for the last week of November,” said Moran. “We’re scheduled for the next two weeks, the first two weeks of December, to be in session. We’ve been forewarned that work not done would continue then into the week before Christmas.”

One of the reasons work would continue is that all bills would die at the end of the Congress and the makeup of the House will change from Republican to Democrat control after adjournment.