Farm Profit Conference To Share Management Tips After Complimentary Supper

Farming success is largely determined by management decisions.

“What does the future of agriculture hold? What should be done whichever direction the industry goes?”

Answers are stumping, often mind boggling.

Well aware of that dilemma for everyone in agriculture, 580 WIBW farm department officials have coordinated a program to help.

“The first of the four Farm Profit Conferences planned by 580 WIBW this year is at Herington, Wednesday evening, Feb. 7,” announced Kelly Lenz and Greg Akagi, longtime recognized farm radio broadcasters.

In cooperation with the Dickinson County Extension Service, the program is at the Herington Community Building, 810 South Broadway, in Herington.

A complimentary supper, at 6 o’clock, is to precede the educational conference at 6:45. Doors open at 5:30.

Darrell Holaday of Country Futures will highlight the speakers pondering “Which Way Do We Go?”

David Schemm, director of the Kansas Farm Service Agency, intends to update farmers on programs available to better manage operations.

“Positioning For Success” is to be detailed by Parry Briggs, northeast Kansas regional vice president for Frontier Farm Credit.

Two dozen agriculture businesses are sponsoring the program and will be in attendance with displays open throughout the evening.

Supper is complimentary, but the cooks must know how much to prepare so nobody goes away hungry. Reservations must be made to the Dickinson County Extension Service, 785-263-2001, or greg.akagi@alphamediausa.com.

Sponsorships are available from Frank J. Buchman at 795-228-7259, or email frank.buchman@wibwradio.com.

Additional Farm Profit Conferences are set for Bern, February 22; Melvern, March 7; and Ottawa, March 21. Details for them are also available from frank.buchman@wibwradio.com.