Farm Profit Conference To Share Management Tips After Complimentary Supper

Farming success is largely determined by management decisions.

“What does the future of agriculture hold? What should be done whichever direction the industry goes?”

Answers are stumping, often mind boggling.

Well aware of that dilemma for everyone in agriculture, 580 WIBW farm department officials coordinated programs to help.

“The final of four Farm Profit Conferences planned this year by 580 WIBW is at Ottawa , Wednesday evening, March 21,” according to Kelly Lenz and Greg Akagi, longtime recognized farm radio broadcasters.

In cooperation with the Frontier County Extension District, the program is at Celebration Hall on the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Ottawa.

A complimentary supper, at 6 o’clock, is to precede the educational conference at 6:45. Doors open at 5:30.

Dan Holiday, well known 580 WIBW weatherman, will give his outlook of “What’s Up With The Weather.”

“Positioning For Success” is to be detailed by Clarke Jackman, southeast Kansas regional vice president for Frontier Farm Credit.

Tom Leffler of Leffler Commodities is to wrap the program with “A Frank Talk About The Markets And Marketing.”

Two dozen agriculture businesses are sponsoring the program and will be in attendance with displays open throughout the evening.

Supper is complimentary, but the cooks must know how much to prepare so nobody goes away hungry. Reservations must be made to the Frontier Extension District, 785-229-3520, or email kelly.lenz@alphamediausa.com or dhibdon@ksu.edu.

Sponsorships are available from Frank J. Buchman at 795-228-7259, or email frank.buchman@wibwradio.com.