Farm Profit Conference Is Wednesday Evening At Paola

Answers to questions and concerns of farmers and ranchers will be responded to Wednesday evening, March 22, at Paola.

It’s the WIBW Radio Farm Profit Conference in Town Square located at 15 West Sea Street.

“We’ve planned a fast paced educational and entertaining program kicking off with visiting of sponsor booths and supper,” according to Kelly Lenz, longtime WIBW farm director who coordinated the evening session.

The Marais Des Cygnes Extension District is closely cooperating with WIBW in all of the logistics and details.

Doors are set to open at 5:30, when farmers and ranchers from throughout eastern Kansas and western Missouri are welcome and expected to arrive for viewing a couple dozen displays of businesses and agriculture opportunities.

Supper, featuring prime beef and all of the trimmings, will be at 6 o’clock.

Program is set for 6:45, with WIBW weatherman Dan Holiday of The Storm Report presenting “The 2017 Weather Outlook.”

“Working With Your Lender During Tough Times” is discussion on tap for Clarke Jackman, southeast Kansas regional vice president for Frontier Farm Credit.

Highlight on the program promises to be Darrell Holaday from Country Futures at Frankfort analyzing “Which Way Do We Go?”

Now, it’s a free evening of food, fellowship and information, but nobody wants to miss supper. Thus, reservations are needed by calling the Extension Office at 913-294-4306, or email Kelly.lenz@alphamedia.com.

Sponsorships are still available too featuring discounted prime Ag time commercials, advance live read recognition, personalized posters, attendance, major display booth, name on program distributed to 200 farmers, ranchers attending, business introduction and even giveaway a door prize in public drawing if desired.

Involvement can be immediate by calling Frank J. Buchman, at 785-228-7259, or email frank.buchman@wibwradio.com.