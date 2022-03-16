Farm Profit Seminar Planned March 23 At Wamego

By Frank J. Buchman
Agriculture success is essential to providing food for the world.
To help ensure that objective a Farm Profit Seminar has been scheduled at Wamego..
Hosted by 580 WIBW Radio, the program is Wednesday, March 23, at KanEquip, 18035 US 24..
Doors are to open for viewing of displays at 5:30, with a complimentary supper at 6 o’clock.
Leadoff speaker is Ashlee Westerhold, director of the Kansas State University Office of Farm and Ranch Transition. Title of her presentation is “Starting the Conversation: Farm and Ranch Family Succession.”
Representing Frontier Farm Credit, Bret Henderson and Erin Rieschick are to review “The Ag Finance Industry.”
Highlight for the evening promises to be Darrel Holaday, commodity broker from Country Futures at Frankfort, with his presentation titled “Uncertainty X 10.”
While admittance is free, reservations are required for supper by registering at www.WibwNewsNow.com.