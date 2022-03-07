Farm Profit Seminar Planned March 8 At Marysville

By Frank J. Buchman
Agriculture success is essential to providing food for the world.
To help ensure that objective a Farm Profit Seminar has been scheduled at Marysville.
Hosted by 580 WIBW Radio, the program is Tuesday, March 8, at Landoll Lanes, 2005 Center Street.
Doors are to open for viewing of displays at 5:30, with a complimentary supper at 6 o’clock.
Leadoff speaker is Roger McEowen, agriculture law professor, with the topic “Planning For Farm Succession.”
Representing Frontier Farm Credit, Jana Whitesell and Mary Feldhausen are to review “The Ag Finance Industry.”
Highlight for the evening promises to be Darrel Holaday, commodity broker from Country Futures at Frankfort, with his presentation titled “Uncertainty X 10.”
While admittance is free, reservations are required for supper by registering at www.WibwNewsNow.com.
Earlier Farm Profit Seminars were at Herington and Ottawa with the final Farm Profit Seminar at Wamego on March 23rd.