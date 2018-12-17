Farm Profit Seminars Set

The 2019 WIBW Radio Farm Profit Seminars schedule has been announced.

“These programs are designed to provide Kansas farmers and livestock producers with concise and accurate outlook information for the upcoming growing season,” according to Greg Akagi, 580 WIBW farm director.

“The evening seminars are fast-paced, with hands on agricultural market information, up-to-date plant health risks and the latest weather data and outlook for 2019,” Akagi said.

Seminars are set for Alma, February 6; Seneca, February 20; Baldwin City, March 6, and Lyndon, March 20.

Doors open at 5:30 each evening, with supper at 6 o’clock, and the program starts at 6:45.

Sponsorships including extensive advance advertising campaigns, attendance, and booth displays are available by calling Frank Buchman at 785-228-7259 or email frank.buchman@alphamediausa.com.