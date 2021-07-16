Farm and ranch families from a wide area were grinning, clapping, toe tapping, nodding and having a good ole time when Helen Russell & Company entertained Wednesday evening at the Herington Community Building. It was the Farmer and Rancher Appreciation Dinner with brisket and all the trimmings plus Call Hall ice cream for dessert. Then the entertainment featuring a little bit of country, a little bit of rock and roll, with impersonations of some of the most famous for a complete evening of fun and relaxation. The duo will entertain again after supper at Wamego, July 21, and at Ottawa, July 28. (Rick Smith photo)