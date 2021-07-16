      Weather Alert

Farmer and Rancher Appreciation Dinner

Jul 16, 2021 @ 6:48am

Farm and ranch families from a wide area were grinning, clapping, toe tapping, nodding and having a good ole time when Helen Russell & Company entertained Wednesday evening at the Herington Community Building. It was the Farmer and Rancher Appreciation Dinner with brisket and all the trimmings plus Call Hall ice cream for dessert. Then the entertainment featuring a little bit of country, a little bit of rock and roll, with impersonations of some of the most famous for a complete evening of fun and relaxation. The duo will entertain again after supper at Wamego, July 21, and at Ottawa, July 28. (Rick Smith photo)

 

You May Also Like
Merrifield Selected to All-Star Game
KU Football Player Says He was Paid to Leave
Full Lineup Of Western Entertainment For 27th Annual Junction City Rodeo
Get Kansas Unemployment Benefits? Read This
With High Spectator Attraction, U. S. Mounted Shooting Becoming Professional Horseback Sport
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On