Farmers and ranchers need to check on tax law changes, says IRS

There are some big ticket items farmers and ranchers should talk to their tax professional about to get ready for filing next year.

“Net operating losses, under the prior law, those could only be carried forward 20 years,” said Devine. “Now they can be carried forward indefinitely, with some limits. Qualified business income deductions, starting in 2018, taxpayers that are not corporations, may be entitled to deduct up to 20 percent of their qualified business income.”

The rules regarding depreciation have changed, as well.

“Changes in the law allow a taxpayer to recover costs of certain property over the time they use that,” said Devine. “New farming equipment and machinery is now five year property. Used equipment remains seven years, but the big news is, the new law increases the maximum deduction from $500,000 to $1 million.”

Farms and ranches that earn under $25 million in a three-year period can also change their accounting.

“More farm corporations and partnerships can now use a cash basis of accounting for tax purposes,” said Devine. “It’s really important to look at all of the options available, whether you’re a farmer or rancher or just an individual taxpayer. Tax law changes are going to affect everybody this year and it’s good to know what those changes are and how they affect you sooner rather than later.”

For more details on the changes, go to irs.gov.