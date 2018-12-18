Farmers should check with tax pro on changes related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, IRS says

The impact of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will be seen most in the returns filed next spring for the 2018 tax year. Farmers should be paying attention to their situation, in particular.

“Everything from tax rates to methods of accounting, capitalization, losses,” said Karen Connelly with the Internal Revenue Service. “There’s a lot of things that have changed and farmers need to know what this might do to affect their tax.”

One important change is in the allowable accounting method.

“Farmers can now use the cash method of accounting, if they meet the gross receipts test and they don’t operate as a shelter,” said Connelly. “The gross receipts is $25 million or less for the past 3 years.”

When using the cash method, farmers can expense before year-end while delaying income into the new year to maximize deductions. There’s also a change for small farmers when it comes to inventory calculation.

“In general, they’re required to account for inventories whenever production, purchase or sale of that merchandise produces income,” said Connelly. “For tax years beginning after December 31, 2017, the tax law no longer requires farmers to account for that inventory if they meet the gross receipts test.”

For more information on how you can save, contact your tax professional or read up on the changes online at irs.gov.