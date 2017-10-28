Fast Start Keys Ichabods Win Over Griffons

The Washburn Ichabods scored 24 points in the first 15:24 of the game and withstood a late Griffon charge in a 34-24 win over Missouri Western on Saturday in Spratt Stadium. Washburn will host Central Oklahoma, winners of three straight, on senior day on Nov. 4 in Yager Stadium.



The Ichabods (6-3, 6-3 MIAA) won the opening toss and deferred to the second half and the Griffons fumbled the kickoff and Washburn took over at the Western 28 and five plays later, Blake Peterson connected with Mickeel Stewart on an 8-yard touchdown pass staking Washburn to a 7-0 lead.



After a three-and-out on the Griffons’ next drive, Washburn needed six plays and marched 66 yards to go up 14-0 when Peterson ran for a 21-yard touchdown scamper with 9:44 to go in the first quarter.



The Griffons (4-5, 4-5 MIAA) were forced to punt again after a 6-yard drive and the Ichabods pushed their lead to 17-0 after a 24-yard field by Perry Schmiedler. Washburn outgained the Griffons 190 to 36 in the first quarter.



Western’s next drive went only five yards and the Ichabods took over at their own 35 yard line, but was forced to punt, but Schmiedeler rushed 11 yards for the first down keeping the drive alive. With the teams switching ends at the end of the quarter, Carey Woods took a double reverse run 16 yards for the score as Washburn increased its lead to 24-0. The Girffons would get on the board with a 13-play, 62-yard drive taking 6:46 off the clock as Tyler Basch hit a 32-yard field goal with 2:24 remaining in the opening half.



Schmiedeler connected on a 27-yard field goal with three seconds to go before the break as Washburn went up 27-3.



To start the second half, Washburn went 53 yards on eight plays capped by a Stewart 2-yard run as Washburn went up 34-3 with 11:31 to go in the third quarter.



The Griffons would then score the next 21 points with their final score coming with 9:21 to go in the game as Washburn snapped a two-game losing streak and won its third straight over the Griffons on a homecoming game.



Stewart rushed for 89 yards leading the Ichabods and one score while Zach Willis had 41, Peterson had 32 and Schmiedeler had 26 yards on two carries. Peterson was 14 of 33 passing for 181 yards and one score. Stewart led the Ichabods with five catches for 53 yards and one score finishing the game with 142 all-purpose yards.



Derrick McGreevy led the Ichabod defense with nine tackles and D.J. Olmstead had eight.



Washburn ran 92 plays in the game, which was just shy of a school record of 96 racking up 404 yards while the Griffons finished with 414 on 59 plays. Washburn had the ball 35:58 of the game compared to 24:02 for the Griffons.