Fatal accident at SE 45th and Adams Monday afternoon kills one

A two-car crash at the intersection of SE 45th and Adams claimed the life of a Topeka man Monday afternoon.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched about 3:45 p.m. to SE 45th and Adams on a report of a two-car collision.

Nineteen-year-old Michael Bishop-Verschelden was driving a blue, 2001 Nissan Sentra eastbound on SE 45th street at SE Adams, when a white 1999 Ford Taurus driven by 83 year old Narciso Luna tried to turn south on Adams in front of the Sentra. The blue Sentra struck the front passenger door of the white Taurus. A passenger in the Taurus, 58-year-old Kirk Slater was injured and pronounced dead at a Topeka hospital.

Everyone was buckled up.